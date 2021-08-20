Everybody over the age of 12 must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend designated University of Oregon events, UO chief resilience officer Andre Le Duc announced in a Friday statement.
The requirement applies to designated university events, such as conferences and athletic events. According to the statement, UO will work with the Oregon Health Authority to determine which events will require proof of vaccination.
“As COVID-19 cases rise throughout Oregon and the nation, we continue to work with local and state public health authorities and peer institutions in the state to establish policies and practices to keep our communities safe,” Le Duc wrote.
The new policy falls in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for large gatherings.
According to UO’s coronavirus information website, acceptable forms of vaccination proof include a CDC vaccine card, a photocopy of it or a picture. To be considered fully vaccinated, attendees must have received their final shot at least two weeks prior to the event.
The policy goes into effect Aug. 23.