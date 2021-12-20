The University of Oregon will require students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster shot as soon as they are eligible, President Michael Schill announced today.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals are eligible for a booster shot six months after they receive the second dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or two months after the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The requirement comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the United States — including in Lane County. As of today, Lane County Public Health reported 464 new COVID-19 cases in the past seven days.
“Public health experts continue to stress that vaccines are the most powerful tool for protecting health and reducing serious illness from COVID-19,” Schill wrote. “This is encouraging given the highly vaccinated status on our campus and other, existing mitigation steps. Recent scientific data overwhelmingly supports the effectiveness of booster shots.”
Almost 97% of UO students and roughly 95% of faculty reported receiving their initial COVID-19 vaccines, according to the university’s vaccine dashboard.
Individuals can get vaccinated through a public vaccine clinic, working with their medical provider or through a nearby pharmacy.
Those who have previously received an exception to the vaccination requirement will not be required to take further action beyond the required weekly COVID-19 testing, according to UO’s vaccine FAQ’s.
The university will announce details about deadlines and uploading proof of vaccination “as soon as they are finalized,” Schill wrote.