UO to relocate Collier House to Gerlinger field

The University of Oregon Campus Planning Committee recommended Tuesday that the Collier House be moved to the Gerlinger Field Green to make room for a new classroom and office building. The committee’s recommendation is subject to UO President Michael Schill’s approval.
UO spokesperson Molly Blancett said the new location will keep the 1886 building “in a place of prominence on the campus.”
“This location shares many features with the original site – on a sloped lawn bordering University Street, in close proximity to buildings of a similar era, and adjacent to large, mature trees,” Blancett said in an email.
The planning committee chose the Collier House site as the location for the proposed building earlier this month. The other two sites considered were McArthur Court and the parking lot behind Prince Lucien Campbell Hall.
A timeline for the relocation and construction of the new building has not yet been determined.