The University of Oregon announced it is suspending travel-based programs including study abroad through August 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in a campus-wide update Tuesday night. The announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s worldwide Level 3 travel warning, according to the update from Dennis Galvan, UO’s dean and vice provost for the Division of Global Engagement.
“UO will not allow international travel for university-sponsored study abroad or international internships at this time and continues to be suspended until further notice,” Galvan said in the update.
Galvan laid out three options for students in response to the cancellation. They can defer their applications to the same program in Summer of 2021, he said, noting that a few programs are not scheduled to run again next year and that paid application fees and program deposits will be applied to the next program.
Students can also transfer their applications to another program during a different term in the 2020-21 academic year, he said.
Lastly, students can withdraw their applications for refunds of any application fees and/or deposits they paid for, he said.
“Your health and safety are our highest priorities in this unprecedented time,” Galvan said in the announcement.
Advisers will follow up with students to help with academic planning, finances and scholarships, Galvan said, and students will still have access to summer financial aid. He advised that those seeking more information contact the UO Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships.
Galvan said more information about travel and study abroad, as well as a list of frequently asked questions, are available on the university’s coronavirus webpage. Students with program-specific questions should contact their program advisors, Global Education Oregon at geoinfo@uoregon.edu or GlobalWorks at globalworks@uoregon.edu, he said, and other questions may go to intl@uoregon.edu.