A University of Oregon student in Eugene tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12, according to an announcement sent out to students via email. This is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus associated with UO.
UO did not provide any further information regarding the identity or age of the student. The student is in isolation, according to the announcement, and had minimal on-campus contact.
“Public health officials are conducting contact tracing and monitoring for individuals associated with this positive case,” the announcement stated.
UO provides information about positive coronavirus results concerning students and employees in the UO community who’ve used university facilities within two weeks of testing positive, according to UO’s COVID-19 case website.
Lane County has seen 85 total cases of COVID-19, with eight people currently resting at home with the virus.
UO will require students, faculty, staff, visitors and business vendors to wear face coverings inside buildings on campus starting June 15, according to an announcement from the university. UO will provide face coverings to individuals as necessary, the announcement stated.