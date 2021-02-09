The University of Oregon has decided to conduct spring commencement virtually this year. Kevin Marbury, the vice president for student life, made the announcement Tuesday morning in a campus-wide email.
The university made the decision following guidance from the CDC and other health officials, as well as UO faculty and staff working closely with the university’s COVID-19 response.
“While we are encouraged by the prospect of vaccine availability, we do not believe it will be safe or practical to proceed with large in-person gatherings this academic year,” Marbury said in the email.
UO will send potential graduates an email early in spring term about how to register for spring commencement.
Students will need to register for spring commencement in order to avoid “administrative and logistical complications” that occurred last year, a UO spokesperson said.
