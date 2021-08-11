The University of Oregon’s new zonal parking system will go into practice on Aug. 30. The system splits UO parking lots into zones that are priced for convenience, in hopes of minimizing congestion and offering less expensive options.
Prior to the new system, students with parking passes could park in any student lot, and faculty and staff members with passes could park in any staff or faculty lot. Now, all parking lots are open to anyone with a corresponding pass, regardless of student, faculty or staff status.
“Our goal was to make more out of the limited finite resource that we have,” David Reesor, the director of UO’s transportation services, said of the new plan.
UO developed the new system based on research on the UO community’s needs and nationally successful parking systems, Reesor said. Selling passes to drivers on a term-to-term basis, rather than for an entire year, allows them to adapt to any changes or issues that may arise throughout the year, he said. Reesor is hopeful the system will empower students to park according to what’s best for their individual needs, he said.
Zone A options are the most expensive, at $345/term or $115/month. These lots offer parking right at the heart of campus, according to the zonal parking map, but space is fairly limited. Zone A offers less than 150 spaces, representing about 10% of total availability across the zones.
Zone B offers parking just on the outskirts of campus. B passes are $150/term or $50/month, less than half the cost for Zone A. About half of all parking on campus is in Zone B, holding about 1,500 spots.
Zone C is the least expensive option, at $78/term or $26/month. Parkers in this zone can expect to travel between half a mile and a mile to their campus destination, according to the zonal parking FAQ. The majority of this parking — about 700 parking spaces — is housed in the new Millrace Garage. Nearly 400 spaces are available in other Zone C locations. Altogether, Zone C represents about 22% of available parking.
Drivers also have the option to purchase a pass for the 13th Ave Garage near Matthew Knight Arena for $150/term or $50/month — the same price as Zone B. The garage holds about 300 spots, but Reesor said availability is subject to change on days where events are held in the arena.
Jack van Wesenbeeck, a junior who parked on campus his freshman year, said he’s glad to have a less expensive parking option. Van Wesenbeeck said he is planning to park in Zone B, which is half the price of his resident pass freshman year.
He said he doesn’t know if he’d pay $300 for a parking pass again. “I feel like $150 is a lot, but it's not too much,” he said.
Prospective passholders buy a pass for a specific zone, Reesor said. For instance, someone might buy a pass for Zone A Central if they want easy access to the EMU and the Rec, or someone might buy a pass for Zone B South if they have a lot of classes in HEDCO Education Hall.
Reesor said Transportation Services hopes this will allow commuters to have more security in finding a space.
In previous years, Reesor said people would refer to a parking pass as a “hunting pass,” with stiff competition for parking spots. Without the zonal system, any and every commuter could theoretically be competing for a spot in what is now called Zone A, Reesor said, but the new system focuses the hunt a bit.
Reesor said Zone A spots are sold on a one-to-one basis, with a few spots set aside for day passes. Zone B is oversold by 10% and Zone C is oversold by 30%. Reesor said market standard is to oversell by 30-40% because not everyone will reasonably be parked at the same time.
If one lot is full, passholders can go to a different zone further away, Reesor said. So, if you have a pass for Zone A North, and there are no spaces available, you can park in any B or C space. If the 13th Ave Garage is full, you could move to any B or C lot, as well.
Debbie Davis, a UO junior who is considering parking on campus this year, said she is concerned about space availability in Zone C. Davis said Zone C is the only affordable option for her, and she’s worried people like her may get “screwed over” if too many people from other zones take Zone C spots.
She said she feels the zonal system sends a message that conflicts with UO’s stated inclusion goals.
“I find it a little ironic how a university who says they really prioritize inclusivity and equality then makes the cheapest pass the farthest off campus,” she said, “which doesn't seem very inclusive, especially since other zones can park in it. Then again, it’s just giving people who can afford paying $115 a month the best advantages.”
UO’s transportation services intend to remain revenue-neutral with this new system, Reesor said. The higher-priced Zone A passes will help subsidize Zones B and C, which are both below market value. He said UO will not change any spaces reserved for compliance with the American Disabilities Act.
According to the transportation services website, residents will also be able to purchase overnight parking passes for lots on the east side of campus. There is no zonal system for residents, and the lots hold about 350 spots, Reesor said.
UO senior Ryan Laws has lived on campus every year and said he plans to buy a resident pass this year. During the 2020-21 school year, lots closer to residence halls — like the lots between Global Scholars Hall and Kalapuya Ilihi Hall, where Laws parked — were open to residential students due to availability from COVID-19 operations. Laws said he wishes he had the option to pay for more convenient parking and said he’s concerned about the walk back to campus with limited lighting structures on 15th Ave.
“If I had the ability to park closer and pay a little bit more, I feel like I would,” he said. “I would do that, and I think that certain people would feel more comfortable or safer if they could do that.”
He said he feels the same issues could arise for people in lots outside of campus — especially those as far away as Zone C.
Reesor said Duck Rides and the Access Shuttle are both available to run between parking lots and on-campus destinations. The department also hopes to place a PeaceHealth biking station near the Millrace Garage, he said.
Reesor said he hopes the new system will be more equitable for students and employees and will accommodate their different values when it comes to parking. “From a parking perspective, it's important that you look at everyone as people in vehicles,” he said.