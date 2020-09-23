The University of Oregon’s intramural sports program will not offer large team sports in the fall due to health and safety restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Assistant Director for Intramural Sports Sean Graninger sent an email Tuesday informing previous intramural participants of changes to the program.
“Our number one priority is the health and safety of all of our participants and staff members,” Galinger wrote.
Fall sports leagues will include badminton, cornhole and tennis, none of which will exceed teams of two. The Department of Physical Education and Recreation is also offering virtual intramurals, such as E-Sports and NFL Pick’Em, instead of typical fall sports like volleyball and flag football. All participants and spectators must wear masks when attending any in-person event.
“We know there may be some disappointment about certain sports not being able to be offered this term,” Galinger wrote. “Our hope is that you will still stay engaged with your friends and fellow ducks and come out during the week to play in some fun and competitive leagues.”
PE and Rec will make decisions about winter and spring intramurals after Thanksgiving break.
Faculty, staff and students can create or join any team starting Sept. 29 if they have purchased an intramural membership. PE and Rec is not offering full-year memberships this year. One-term memberships cost $10 and may be purchased at the Intramural Leagues website.