The University of Oregon will continue to hold a mix of remote and in-person classes spring term, according to a campus-wide email from UO President Michael Schill Tuesday morning.
As with winter term, UO will offer some in-person activities on campus, including at the EMU, university libraries, advising offices and labs, in accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols set forth by the state of Oregon.
While there is a want in the UO community to return to in-person classes, Schill wrote in the statement, “with COVID-19 indicators still extremely high in our community, state, and nation, and vaccine supply still far too short of need, we must continue to maintain the status quo and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus.”
There are 143 UO students with COVID-19 as of Jan. 11, and five off-campus cases as of Jan. 18, according to the UO COVID-19 Case Tracking and Testing Results website.
The university plans to gradually increase in-person operations over the summer and “return to predominantly in-person instruction and activities in the fall,” Schill wrote in the statement. “Of course, this will all be dependent on public health conditions and under the guidance of our state and local health authorities.”
The return to in-person classes will not be as it was pre-pandemic. Despite vaccine distribution, those involved will still be using COVID-19 safe precautions like face coverings, limited gatherings, symptom checks and social distancing of at least six feet, according to the statement.
Schill said the university is advocating for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution to higher education institutions for “the wellbeing of our community, economy, and society.”