Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, staff at the University of Oregon’s Outdoor Program said this summer was the busiest summer the OP ever experienced and that it may continue through fall term.
The OP building is a popular destination on campus at the EMU directly across from Willamette Hall for its low-cost rental gear like kayaks, ski gear and camping gear. OP posted an up-to-date list of what is not available on its website.
Margaret Hoff, the OP’s director, said cleaning equipment harshly and frequently to keep it sanitary during the pandemic can ruin the quality of some gear. Therefore, they are not releasing certain equipment until further notice. Because their staff has been cut in half, they have less ability to prioritize cleaning procedures that require more maintenance.
Hoff said the OP strives to facilitate opportunities for students to venture outdoors cost-effectively and quickly with their resources near and on campus. “We believe there is great value in getting outside,” Hoff said. “We want to make it affordable for students.”
Before COVID-19 hit, the OP offered van transportation for Common Adventure Trips, which allowed students to organize and lead their desired outings. Due to the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, van usage is canceled at this time. “Until we get the OK from the governor and the university, we can’t do it,” Hoff said. “It’s not worth the risk, either.”
Despite transportation restrictions, Hoff said if a student has a trip idea, a trip initiator advocate is available to connect during office hours via email to help plan their next outdoor experience and answer any logistical questions.
Third-year student Silvia Kacic said she discovered the OP about two years ago by attending its introduction night during Week of Welcome. She said she’s enjoyed her experience with the program because she appreciates the community.
“I’ve always had happy memories going on those trips,” she said. “It’s also the people that I meet. I always find interesting characters on the trips, both leading and going along.”
Her most recent excursion with the OP was a self-guided bike trip on a PeaceHealth bike. Kacic said she predicts the program will have more self-guided trips this fall.
Previously, Kacic has rented helmets, ski jackets and gloves with discounts for her ski trips. “It was the cheapest rentals you can get,” she said. “They only charged me for the days I was using it over the weekend, and it was only $5, or something.”
Kacic said she doesn’t have a car in Eugene and that signing up for trips through the OP has been convenient for her and a “blessing.” She said she doesn’t feel comfortable driving the vans yet, but she hopes to get certified as a driver in the future because it was a useful resource for her.
“I’m looking forward to when there’s no stress for COVID, so that we can all go on trips again to waterfalls, the coast and ski,“ she said.
Rachael Maloney, a Rental Barn associate, said she appreciates the wide range of people who walk into the barn located on the corner of 18th and University Street. She enjoys helping others get involved in becoming leaders in the outdoors to support others in creating their own experiences.
“One thing that I love about this community is that it’s always striving to make itself less exclusive,” Maloney said.
Maloney believes the involvement at the OP has increased because people find comfort in going outside, since it’s a safe place to create community. She hopes people continue to use the program’s resources.
“If you can dream big, and have the ability to and ideas to do it, then we will try to make that happen with you,” Hoff said.
The OP will hold a Zoom meeting on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. in place of an introduction night. Maloney recommends following the OP Instagram page for updates and calling the Rental Barn for questions.