The University of Oregon’s College of Arts and Sciences announced on its website that it will hold five separate commencement ceremonies on June 20 for humanities majors, natural sciences majors, social sciences majors, the School of Global Studies and Languages majors and CAS Master’s and PhD students.

UO officials previously said CAS would individually recognize all of their graduates in Autzen Stadium after the main university celebration.

After the Emerald broke the news that the CAS would not have department ceremonies as it historically had, a petition began to bring them back.

Now, the petition has over 3,700 signatures.

CAS Dean Chris Poulsen said in an email to CAS students on Feb. 24 that the decision to not have CAS department commencement ceremonies was made due to Juneteenth being the day before commencement as well as space, time and staffing constraints.

The five ceremonies will include the individual recognition of graduates, who will walk across the stage and receive diploma covers, according to the CAS website.

The humanities ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on the East Campus Green.

The natural sciences ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Autzen Stadium.

The social sciences ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. in Autzen Stadium.

The School of Global Studies and Languages ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. in Memorial Quad.

CAS Master’s and PhD students’ ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. on the East Campus Green.

The CAS said it will post an FAQ soon on its website with more details about the ceremonies.