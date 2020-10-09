The news moves pretty fast and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized the top COVID-19 news. See what you might have missed:
Lane County
COVID-19 cases in Lane County totaled 1,673 as of Thursday evening, of which 279 are actively infectious and 13 are hospitalized, according to Lane County Public Health data. The highest case rate in the age groups listed was among people aged 21 to 30 at over 24%, with the second-highest being 11 to 20 at over 20%.
Four more people in the county have died from COVID-19 since last week, marking 22 total deaths, according to LCPH data.
University of Oregon
UO reported 64 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, Oct. 5, bringing the total number of cases since June 1 to 272. All but three of the cases were students, of whom one lives on campus, according to the UO’s dedicated COVID-19 website.
All three UO employees who tested positive are confirmed to have been on campus in the past two weeks, the UO site stated. LCPH has contacted and provided guidance for people who are known to have had contact with the employees, “and appropriate protocols for cleaning occupied spaces have been followed,” the site stated.
The university and Lane County remain at a “high alert” level, meaning “increased cases, including spread in the community; available but stressed capacity in health care facilities,” according to the UO site.
From the Daily Emerald: reporter Sally Segar checked on ASUO Legal Services for students facing unemployment claims, domestic relations and landlord-tenant issues during the pandemic. She also explored UO’s classified-staff union’s health and safety concerns for fall term. Reporter Nick Rosenberger looked forward to future track and field events, as well as the Track Town USA’s financial resources amid an economic recession. Reporter Claire Warner described the transition from reusable to disposable dishware in UO dining halls. Reporter Bruno Crolla explored changes to several UO facilities throughout the pandemic, while reporter Leo Baudhuin focused on how the recreation center adapted its procedures.
Statewide
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,055 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths and 119 hospitalizations between Monday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 4, according to its weekly report.
Oct. 8 marked the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, OHA reported. State Epidemiologist Dr. Tom Jeanne said in the OHA daily update that “this increase in cases has reversed the progress we made in the late summer, and our most recent modeling shows the virus is spreading more rapidly just as we enter the fall and winter when Oregonians will spend more time indoors.”