In response to Lane County moving into the Extreme Risk Level during the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Oregon Student Recreation Center has adapted by creating a 40 by 100 foot outdoor tent. This area has a 35 person capacity limit, and UO students are able to reserve a 45-minute spot for either a cardio or weight workout.
UO junior Jenna Milionis is a REC employee and said that there has been a consistent turnout of students making a reservation to use the outdoor space. Milionis said that the equipment is kept six feet apart, masks are required and employees as well as students working out are responsible for cleaning the equipment.
“There was a lot of push back with people wearing their masks last term, but now people are more compliant because they’re just thankful that we can be open at all,” Milionis said.
Lynn Nester, the director of physical education and recreation, said that there was a lot of work in setting up the tent. Nester said they connected with the UO design and construction team, and then had to work with the city of Eugene to permit the space. However, once Lane County moved into the Extreme Risk Level, meaning indoor recreation was no longer permitted, Nester said the REC staff knew they had to find a way to allow students to continue working out.
“This took a lot of time and a lot of work, but we were thinking we need to do something for all of the students that generally come into the REC to exercise, or intramurals,” Nester said. “It’s really great work by PE and REC staff, and it has been popular with our students.”
Once the tent closes for individual reservations at 6 p.m., the space is open for intramural teams to reserve.
REC employee and UO junior Parker Campbell said that if students do not show up for their reserved time frame, they are penalized. Campbell said the first time is a warning, and the second time students can’t book appointments for a week. Students are able to cancel their reservation up to ten minutes before.
“I think it’s a really good setup that they have going, because there’s no other gym in Oregon open right now,” Campbell said. “If you want to lift weights, or do a rower, and you don’t own that equipment, this is the only way you’re gonna be able to make that work.”
Nester said that the REC is continuing to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, and the REC plans to move back to indoor recreation once Lane County moves to a less restricted level. In the meantime, she said that due to the guidelines the REC has adapted, COVID-19 spread in the tent is unlikely.
“I would be so surprised if one case was tracked back to the REC center, cause there’s like no way that anyone will come in contact with anyone,” Milionis said.
Once the REC is able to move back indoors, Nester said there may be changes, like having students make reservations before coming in. Nester said that there will still be capacity restrictions once indoor recreation can resume and a reservation requirement would help with controlling capacity.
In the meantime, the REC will continue to stay open outdoors to allow students an opportunity to work out.
“Some people don’t love the setup, which I get, but it’s this or nothing,” Campbell said. “You can continue to work out in your living room, or this. I think it’s pretty great.”