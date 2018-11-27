Contractors for the University of Oregon have applied for a permit to construct a parking garage north of campus, according to documents filed by the city last week. According to the permit application, a three-story structure would hold 354 parking spaces, but the final design could be as tall as five stories.
The structure will replace what is currently parking lot 56 on Millrace Drive, just south of the Willamette River. Duck fans walking to Autzen Stadium from Agate Street will pass by the structure as they approach the footbridge.
The purpose of the proposed structure is primarily to meet the parking needs of the future Knight Campus, according to university spokesperson Molly Blancett.
“While driven largely by the growth anticipated by the Knight Campus, the parking deck will be available to all of campus,” Blanchett said in an email.
The Knight Campus, set to open a block away from the proposed parking garage in early 2020, will house about 750 employees when fully operational, according to a Knight Campus press release.
The timeline, cost and size of the parking structure project are still in flux while the university seeks bids for construction early next year, Blancett said.
“We are still working on what size of parking structure will be needed to accommodate campus growth,” Blancett said, “which will influence the overall cost and financial model for the project.”