The University of Oregon is offering a free COVID-19 testing event today, Oct. 23, for staff, faculty and BIPOC students at UO, according to the event’s flyer. The screening period runs from 1:30-6 p.m., outside the west entrance to Matthew Knight Arena.
The testing event is part of UO’s expanding in-house COVID-19 testing announced by President Michael Schill and Provost Patrick Phillips in an email sent to the UO community on Oct. 15.
While prior testing through UO’s Monitoring and Assessment Program focused on students living on campus, MAP’s expanded capability allows the university “to accommodate additional voluntary testing for some groups of employees and students, including students living off campus.”
Members of the UO community can register for testing on the MAP registration portal.