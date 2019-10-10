University of Oregon School of Law Professor David Schuman died Tuesday evening. He was 75.
In 1987, Schuman joined the faculty of the UO law school, where he taught constitutional law, criminal procedure and legislation, according to his profile on the law school website.
“David Schuman was a wonderful man, inside the classroom and out,” said UO President Michael Schill in a statement. “I have heard from many of our law school graduates over the years that he was a great teacher and mentor. He was a lawyer’s lawyer, who had a profound impact on the university and our state.”
During his time as a judge on the Oregon Court of Appeals, where he had been appointed by Governor John Kitzhaber in March 2001, he served for over a decade. He returned to the UO law school in 2015, according to his profile.
Daily Emerald alum Emily Goodykoontz of The Oregonian/OregonLive first reported the story.
Schuman had a wife and two grown children.