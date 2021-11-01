The University of Oregon is one of 22 colleges invited to join a free, virtual discussion with former first lady Michelle Obama on Nov. 9 about her memoir, “Becoming.”
“Black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi will moderate the live conversation with Obama.
Her book came out in 2018. It describes her journey to becoming a lawyer in a high-end Chicago law firm, as well as being the first lady.
“I can’t wait to hear from students across our country as they navigate their studies and lives during this unprecedented time,” Obama told the Associated Press in a statement Monday.
“As a first-generation college student myself, I remember my own struggles to manage classes and figure out my place on campus — and I can’t even imagine how much harder it is to do it during a pandemic, when so much feels like it’s constantly up in the air. I just hope they realize that moments of self-doubt and fear are completely natural,” she said. “But if we embrace those moments — if we own our stories and use our voices — we can share the very best parts of ourselves with the world.”
The event will begin at 10 a.m. PST.
The live stream is not open to the general public. The deadline to RSVP is Friday, Nov. 5, according to a UO tweet.