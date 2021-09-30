The University of Oregon announced it had implemented a new policy for discrimination and harassment reporting on Sept. 17. The university put the new policy, which went into effect on Aug. 15, in place to create a more comprehensive, less confusing reporting process.
Nicole Commissiong, UO’s chief civil rights officer, said that the university had lots of different but related policies for different staff and situations when it came to discrimination and harassment reporting.
For example, when it came to reporting gender-based harassment, certain employees had different responsibilities, Commissiong said. When someone made a disclosure, employees were unsure of what they had to report and what they could keep confidential according to policy.
However, if someone brought another form of harassment up, those same employees had different responsibilities, Commissiong said.
Last year, according to Commissiong, UO’s Office of Investigations and Civil Rights Compliance received 219 student complaints for all forms of discrimination and harassment.
Commissiong said that last October she began working with faculty and student organizations such as ASUO to clean up these policies and make a more comprehensive and simple process.
“I think many employees have a level of confusion because they had different reporting responsibilities for different types of harassment,” she said. “That can also be confusing for students, not necessarily always being clear, because who looks at these policies every day?”
The university also updated the language in the policy to stay consistent with language in various state and national laws, as well as new Title IX policies.
The university also changed the title of “student-directed employee” to “assisting employee.” Commissiong said this change is significant because the “student-directed employee” title was specific to student-based reports. Now, assisting employees are responsible for helping students and employees who report incidents of harassment.
Along with helping employees, Commissiong said the name change will make things simple and easier for people to remember. The change will also alleviate confusion around whether or not a given staff member is the right person to report to.
“The goal of that group of employees, who I should mention are the overwhelming majority of employees on campus, is to really help the person who's making the report,” she said. “The employee should also help get the person making the disclosure connected with resources.”
The new policy also gives students peace of mind should they be in a position to report harassment, Commissiong said. Unless there is a clear and present danger that needs to be addressed, she said that the information students share with employees will remain between them.
With people returning to campus after an 18-month absence, students will have to readjust to social situations. Commissiong said that she wants people to be mindful of consent and how they interact with others. Ideally, Commissiong said nobody will have to be in a situation to report harassment.
“Policies always help set expectations for campus, and for that reason, policies are important,” she said. “But I also would hope that everyone aspires to do more than comply with the policy.”