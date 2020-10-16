The news moves pretty fast and cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Oregon. The Daily Emerald summarized the top COVID-19 news. See what you might have missed:
Lane County
COVID-19 cases in Lane County totaled 1,959 as of Thursday evening, of which 175 are actively infectious and 16 are hospitalized, according to Lane County Public Health data. The highest case rate in the age groups listed was among people aged 21 to 30 at over 24%, with the second-highest being 11 to 20 at over 23%.
One more person in the county has died from the virus since last week, bringing the total to 23 deaths, according to LCPH data.
University of Oregon
UO reported 52 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, Oct. 12, bringing the total number of cases since June 1 to 400. All of the new cases were students, of whom two were living in the residence halls and are recovering in isolation, according to the UO’s dedicated COVID-19 website.
No UO employees tested positive this week, though there are procedures in place for employees who contract the virus. LCPH contacts and provides guidance for people who are known to have had contact with the employees, “and appropriate protocols for cleaning occupied spaces have been followed,” the site stated.
The university and Lane County remain at a “high alert” level, meaning “increased cases, including spread in the community; available but stressed capacity in health care facilities,” according to the UO site.
President Michael Schill and Provost Patrick Phillips announced on Tuesday, Oct. 13, that winter term would remain primarily online. Residence halls, the Knight Library, the Student Rec Center, Erb Memorial Union, research facilities and some classroom spaces will remain open.
Statewide
The Oregon Health Authority reported 2,418 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths and 147 hospitalizations between Monday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 11, according to its weekly report. Since Monday, Oct. 12, there have been 1,307 new confirmed and presumptive cases.
The number of Oregonians hospitalized this week is the highest weekly figure the state has had since mid-July, according to the report summary. The age group with the highest incidence of reported infections is still 20 to 29-year-olds, who account for 22% of reported cases.