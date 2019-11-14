Former University of Oregon football player and donor Bob Sanders died Tuesday morning, according to a release from the UO Department of Athletics. He was 91 years old.
Sanders was fullback at Oregon for three years before graduating in 1951. He had the most rushing yards in the Pacific Coast Conference in 1948, according to the release, and held a spot in the Ducks’ top 10 career rushing and points scored for over 30 years.
After his wife, a UO graduate and former cheerleader, died in 2013, Sanders donated $16 million to the construction of the new softball stadium, which was named “Jane Sanders Stadium” in her honor.
In 1971, Sanders founded RSG Forest Products, inc., a family-owned business that went on to become one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier lumber manufacturing companies, according to the company’s website. Current RSG locations include Molalla, Oregon, Mist, Oregon, and Kalama, Washington.
Funeral arrangements have not been confirmed at time of publication.