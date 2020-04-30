The registration deadline for fall term has been postponed to allow the university to plan for fall term, when the University of Oregon intends to reopen for in-person classes, UO announced Thursday.
“We are postponing both the schedule release date and the registration deadline until we finish our planning,” Doneka Scott, vice provost, said in an email to students.
The fall course schedule was originally to be released on May 1, with the course registration deadline on May 18.
“This move is designed to allow enough time to make sure the places where students gather for their classes are set up properly, taking into account class sizes, social distancing, and other factors,” Scott said in the email.
The email did not specify an exact date for the new fall registration deadline but said that those dates would be shared as soon as they become available.
This announcement comes after the university extended its enrollment decision deadline for incoming students to Sept. 1.