Students admitted to the University of Oregon for fall 2020 now have until Sept. 1 to accept their offer of enrollment, according to UO’s website.
Admitted students can now “confirm the UO as their choice throughout the summer,” according to UO’s website. “While a May 1 response is normal, we know that this year is unfolding quite differently,” UO stated on its website.
While May 1 is traditionally college decision day nationwide, colleges across the country have extended their deadlines due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to reporting from the Washington Post.
Vice President for Student Services and Enrollment Management Roger Thompson said UO doesn’t want people to “feel rushed or add extra stress to their lives,” according to Around the O.
UO also extended the deadline for accepting scholarship offers past May 1, according to its website. Financial aid “should be ready on time” for students enrolling later in the summer, the website stated, as long as students submit the required forms and the application process is completed by mid-August.
“While we hope admitted seniors choose to enroll at the University of Oregon in the fall,” Thompson said to Around the O, “we also want to ease their burden by extending the deadline as they navigate these complicated times.”
Students who have not registered for fall 2020 can take part in orientation over the summer, according to UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard, and registration for orientation will open on May 18.
The application deadline for fall 2020 was pushed back from January 15 to June 1, according to the website.
Oregon State University extended their final admissions deadline to August 26, according to its website.
This story was updated Wednesday afternoon to include a comment from a UO spokesperson.