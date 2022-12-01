The Iranian Scholars for Liberty, a collective group of Iranian scholars across universities, hosted a gathering in the amphitheater outside the Erb Memorial Union at the University of Oregon on Wednesday at 12 p.m., to raise awareness about the killing of 22-year-old Mahsa (Jina) Amini and the suffering of protestors in Iran.

According to Iranian Scholars for Liberty, the group held demonstrations at more than 200 university campuses across the world on Wednesday.

At UO, the protestors chanted, “Woman, Life, Freedom” in English and in Kurdish, which is “Jin, Jiyan, Azadî.” The slogan has been chanted by protestors in response to the murder of Amini, according to Iranian Scholars for Liberty. “We’re trying to raise awareness,” a member of the group and postdoctoral scholar in the Department of Physics at UO Saba, said. She did not want to give her last name.

Another member read the statement of the Iranian Scholars for Liberty, which includes information about the killings in Iran by the Islamic Republic Regime and other forces, assaults on Iranian academics and a list of demands for academia and governments. One of the demands is issuing an official statement condemning and demanding an end to the assaults on the academic community of Iran.

The Regime has targeted students and academics because of their intense involvement in the protests, according to Iranian Scholars for Liberty.

The group is asking people to ask their government representatives to not make deals with the Iranian government, Saba said. “If we cut their resources, eventually they will have to give up the power,” Saba said.