Academic school and college deans at the University of Oregon will take a voluntary 10 percent pay cut for six months, effective immediately, according to a campus-wide email update yesterday.
Nine deans at the university will take pay cuts, Saul Hubbard, UO media and communications manager, said.
“We’re grateful to our deans who are stepping up to help the University of Oregon navigate this unprecedented crisis,” Hubbard said. “As President Michael Schill stated last week, the UO faces significant financial challenges as a result of the pandemic and we are all going to have to make sacrifices. But the university community continues to band together. We will get through this.”
The decision follows Schill’s announcement during the virtual town hall on April 2 that he would take a 12% pay cut, and that the vice presidents and athletic director would take 10% pay cuts. The pay cuts outlined in the town hall will be in place for at least six months, Schill said, and “may well be extended to the end of the 2020-2021 school year.”
The update said that information regarding remote work, benefits, leave and other support for faculty, staff, GEs and student workers is available on the HR resources for faculty and staff webpage.