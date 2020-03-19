Update on Thursday, March 19: University of Oregon Vice President for Student Life R. Kevin Marbury sent a statement to students Thursday evening, formally announcing the cancellation of in-person commencement activities this June to prevent spreading the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“We don't have enough information at this time to announce if or when we would do a future in-person event,” Marbury said. ”We want students and families to be able to cancel or avoid travel penalties at this time.”
Marbury said UO is canceling commencement to protect the “health and safety of students and their guests.” According to the statement, approximately 38,000 people come to campus for commencement, far over the current health recommendations to avoid gatherings of over 10 people.
We understand the impact of this decision and did not make it lightly,” Marbury said. “We know this is disappointing.”
Marbury said that future plans would be communicated as soon as possible and said UO will provide updates via email and on the commencement website.
All commencement activities, including department ceremonies, for University of Oregon students graduating this spring will not be held in-person due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, the University of Oregon announced Thursday afternoon.
“However, we are working hard on alternative ways to deliver a meaningful experience to our graduates and their families, in order to honor the culmination of their academic journey,” according to an announcement on the UO commencement webpage. “Additional details will be released in the coming weeks.”
It’s still unclear what commencement will look like. A university spokesperson said that UO will reach out to potential graduates and update the commencement page as new information becomes available.
UO announced that spring term would be held entirely remotely earlier Thursday in an email sent to the UO community by President Michael Schill.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Watch the Emerald’s coverage for the latest updates.