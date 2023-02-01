The University of Oregon announced its first full time executive director of The Ballmer Institute for Children’s Behavioral Health on Tuesday.

Katie McLaughlin, a Harvard professor of psychology, will be taking on the role of executive director at the Portland-based institute in the fall of the 2023-2024 academic year.

McLaughlin is the director of the Stress and Development Laboratory at Harvard, a research environment that examines how stress can contribute to a higher risk of mental health problems in children and adolescents.

“The Ballmer Institute will provide an unprecedented platform to stimulate innovation in youth behavioral health at a moment when new approaches to intervention and service delivery are desperately needed," McLaughlin said in a statement.

Mental health services are lacking in the state of Oregon and the rest of the country.

According to reports conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 20% of adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 had a major depressive episode in the last year, but only about 10% of children and adolescents had access to adequate mental health care.

The Ballmer Institute is UO’s answer to the increased demand for mental health professionals in the rest of the U.S., as populations grow and the number of psychiatrists active in the workforce constricts.

The key purpose of the institute is to provide a workforce of psychiatric professionals trained in behavioral health practices to reduce the severity of mental health disorders in children and adolescents.

The CDC is encouraging the integration of behavioral health best practices across agencies to combat an ongoing and intensifying mental health crisis in children across the U.S.

Research and policy addressing behavioral health problems are one spoke of the solution.

The institute will have an undergraduate child behavioral health major, with graduates receiving over 700 hours of training in evidence-based behavioral health promotion, prevention and care practices, according to UO. UO said the major is the first of its kind.

“The university has never been more engaged and out in the world than we are with the Ballmer Institute,” UO President Patrick Phillips said in a statement.

McLaughlin is one more step toward building up the faculty and staff of The Ballmer Institute. The behavioral health major program will start admitting students in fall of 2023 and will continue to hire professors, executive assistants and lecturers throughout the year.

“The depth of Katie’s [McLaughlin’s] work in equity and inclusion is impressive,” Janet Woodruff-Borden, UO acting provost and executive vice president of The Ballmer Institute, said. “She has not only immersed herself in learning about it, she has brought it into her scholarship.”

McLaughlin said she is committed to making a real-world impact through her work with The Ballmer Institute, not just in an academic setting, but through directly meeting the needs of children and families.