The University of Oregon’s annual internship and career fair is set to begin Thursday, Feb. 20, in the EMU Ballroom.
At the career fair, employers such as Kaiser Permanente, Columbia Bank and the Eugene Science Center search for prospective summer interns, help students practice job interviews and look over resumes with advisors.
The fair will be from noon to 4 p.m. Those interested should bring copies of their resume, according to the UO events calendar.
The University Career Center also suggests practicing a short speech to introduce yourself to potential employers, according to its website. Among other tips, it also recommends sending follow-up emails to those you meet as well as researching companies you’re particularly interested in prior to the fair.
Other employers at the career fair include Bigfoot Beverages, Comcast, the U.S. Department of Human Services, Eugene Area Radio Stations, Head Start of Lane County, the Northwest Youth Corps, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Other career events
The fair is part of UO’s career week, which is a series of events hosted by the career center to get students prepared for the workforce.
From Monday, Feb. 17, through Wednesday, Feb. 19, the career center will have drop-in career coaching from noon to 3 p.m.
On Monday, the center will also be giving away professional clothing for interviews from noon to 3 p.m. in the EMU Lease Crutcher Lewis room.
The following Tuesday morning, students can grab a cup of coffee and chat with prospective employers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those not so inclined toward early morning events can still build professional relationships with Wednesday evening’s Winter Networking Night from 6 to 8 p.m. in the EMU Ballroom.
The School of Architecture & Environment will be hosting a specialized fair for both architecture and environment from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Lawrence Hall.
To round out the week, the career center will be hosting invitation-only interviews for internships with select employers.
Interested in other events? Visit the UO career center’s events website for more.