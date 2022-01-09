“Parenting should not be a liability for success and a career,” said assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Oregon and mother Maria Escallón in Eugene on Jan. 5, 2021. Like many, Escallón has faced challenges during a time when childcare services are limited and unavailable. Caregivers grapple with the difficulties finding care for their loved ones which has only been magnified by the COVID pandemic. (Isaac Wasserman/ Emerald)