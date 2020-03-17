The University of Oregon’s campuses across the state will be closed to the general public effective immediately and will shift to a “modified operational status” due to COVID-19, according to an email announcement from André Le Duc, UO’s chief resilience officer.
“Campuses in Eugene, Portland, and Charleston are open only for students, faculty, staff, and those with official business on campus,” according to the statement. “Effective immediately, the university’s buildings and facilities are closed to the general public.”
A university spokesperson did not provide a comment at the time of publication.
Signs will be placed on doors to campus facilities with contact information for UOPD for “assistance with access,” according to the statement.
Those still on campus are advised to follow social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For more information about university closures and policies, visit UO’s COVID webpage and direct questions to its webform.