The University of Oregon closed campus Wednesday and cancelled classes and events due to overnight snowfall on the third day of the winter storm, according to the UO Alerts page.
As the Eugene snow and ice emergency continues, roads are slick and more trees fell during the night, said Eugene Public Affairs Manager Brian Richardson in a press release Wednesday morning.
Eugene Water and Electric Board tweeted that they had a setback in resolving power outages Wednesday morning; they restored power to over a thousand Eugene residents and then lost it again.
According to a Tuesday press release, EWEB restored power to over 6,300 Eugene residents by Tuesday afternoon, but 7,600 people were still without power.
Lane Transit District tweeted that buses are on Sunday schedules with modified snow routes. Several bus lines aren’t running, according to the LTD website.
According to the City of Eugene website, warming centers are open during the day for people to warm up and dry off and can be found here.
The National Weather Service reported at least 5 inches of snow overnight in Eugene. Snow showers and below-freezing temperatures are forecasted by the NWS for Wednesday.
Portland also got light snow, according to the NWS; the PDX campus had a delayed start of 10 a.m.
Campus was shut down on Monday due to inclement weather and reopened Tuesday at noon.