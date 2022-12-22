Following the declaration of an ice/snow emergency in Eugene on Thursday, the University of Oregon announced its campus will close starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through Friday. Its Portland campus will also close Friday.

The Lane Community College campus closed Thursday at 2 p.m. due to the weather.

All UO events are canceled and all offices are closed due to icy weather conditions.

UO students who live on campus should be cautious and limit campus travel as much as possible, and UO employees should work remotely if they can, the announcement said. Walkways and public transportation around campus may be disrupted and limited, the announcement said.

As of Thursday at 7 p.m., Lane Transit District has not announced any route closures or disruptions.

The City of Eugene announced the ice/snow emergency Thursday and said people must move their vehicles immediately from designated snow emergency routes, which can be found here. If vehicles aren’t moved, they may be towed.

The National Weather Service expects freezing rain Thursday night. On Wednesday, the City of Eugene announced warming centers are available across the city. Locations include the Downtown Library, Bethel Branch Library, Sheldon Branch Library and community centers. However, these close in the evening.

St. Vincent de Paul’s Egan Warming Centers activated on Thursday and provide places for people to sleep indoors. It will run shuttles to warming centers from behind First Christian Church at 1166 Oak St., Eugene from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. Egan Warming Centers’ locations can be found here.