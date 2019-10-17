The UO Bike Program hosted its annual Transportation Day Tuesday to show students, faculty and staff they have options when it comes to transportation. The event brought together representatives from transportation organizations across the Eugene community.
PeopleForBikes, a collective that promotes safer cycling throughout the U.S., ranked Eugene as the third most "bikeable" city in the nation. The EmX bus route, which connects the West Eugene and Springfield stations, services The University of Oregon’s 's two stops every 10 minutes on weekdays. Why pay $34 per month for a campus parking permit?
When an attendee arrived at the event, they were given a “transportation passport” — a slip of paper to be signed as they traveled from one booth to the next. At the booths, they learned about the PeaceHealth Rides, a bike share network in Eugene, learn which LTD bus routes service their neighborhood and much more. After filling their passport, attendees got the option to take home free bike lights or reflective gear. Bike Program Coordinator Kelsey Moore said she expected 200-500 people to filter through over the course of the five-hour event.
One attendee was freshman Hannah Lewack. Though she initially approached the event because she wanted a free tote bag, she learned about the campus shuttle and said she expects to use it in the future. “I thought it was just the EmX, but it’s good to know there’s another option,” she said.
Those who missed Tuesday’s event can visit the UO Bike Program on the ground floor of the EMU. There, people can learn more about transportation options in Eugene or take a class on bike maintenance and routes around the city.