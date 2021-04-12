All University of Oregon students can now schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine — free of charge — through the university, according to a UO announcement Monday.
Clinics for first doses will be April 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Autzen Stadium east parking lot. Second dose clinics will begin May 12, and students will schedule their first and second dose appointments at the same time. The UO clinic will only offer the Pfizer vaccine.
Other groups — including UO faculty, classified employees and graduate employees — are also eligible for the vaccine clinic through the university.
The university requires that students make an appointment for a UO clinic rather than drop in. Services will occur in tents with mandatory face coverings. The university does not require insurance for the vaccine.
These clinics are not for students who have already had their first dose of the vaccine; if students have received part of the vaccine, they should receive their second dose from the same place.
The announcement from UO comes nearly a week after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown expanded vaccine eligibility to all Oregonians over 16 starting April 19.