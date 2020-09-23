The University of Oregon reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Monday and Tuesday, bringing the university’s total to 80 cases. UO released the data on the university’s COVID-19 tracking site on Wednesday.
Of Monday’s six positive cases, UO tested one student prior to moving into the residence halls through the university’s testing program, according to UO’s daily case information. The student is now recovering in isolation.
UO’s first round of asymptomatic screening for students moving into residence halls started on Sept. 18 and will continue until Sept. 27. UO has tested 1,054 incoming students and found one positive case, according to UO Housing testing data.
From Sept. 22 to Oct. 1, UO will conduct a second round of testing “as capacity permits,” according to UO’s move-in testing dashboard.
UO’s current COVID-19 alert level is still moderate. UO has not changed the status since first releasing the metric.
As of Sept. 23, Lane County has seen 1,071 positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Currently, 143 residents are infectious, according to Lane County Public Health data.