The University of Oregon announced the 2020 recipients of the Distinguished Teaching Awards Tuesday, recognizing seven faculty members. The UO community nominated more than 50 faculty members, according to the announcement.
Professors Habib Iddrisu, Judith Raiskin and Alison Gash received the Herman Award for Specialized Pedagogy, which was established in 2014 and recognizes senior faculty “with expertise in a particular area of teaching,” the announcement said.
Iddrisu is an assistant professor of ethnomusicology and dance at the School of Music and Dance. His research focuses on how indigenous performances change when performers travel from villages to national and international settings, according to the announcement. He directs the Dema Dance Ensemble and has taught at the university since 2013.
Raiskin is an associate professor of women’s gender and sexuality studies, as well as a director for undergraduate studies, in the College of Arts and Sciences. Her work is mainly in gender and comparative feminist theory, disability studies, LGBTQ studies and sexuality, and she has taught at the university since 1995, the announcement said.
Gash is an associate professor of political science at the College of Arts and Sciences who has taught at the university for a decade. She primarily researches “the intersection of law and social policy” with a focus on race, gender, sexuality and disability related to housing and family, according to the announcement.
Four other faculty members were also recognized with teaching awards.
Michael Hames-García is a professor of indigenous, race and ethnic studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, and he received the Herman Faculty Achievement Award, which was established in 1994 and recognizes faculty “who have demonstrated excellence in teaching,” according to the announcement. His work centers on inequalities of race, class, gender, sexuality and disability in the criminal justice system, “from policing and criminal courts to incarceration and re-entry,” it said. Hames-García began teaching at UO as a visiting professor in 2005 and became an associate professor in 2006.
Annie Zemper is an assistant professor of biology in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Institute of Molecular Biology who began teaching at the university in 2015 and leads the Zemper Lab. She received the Ersted Award for Distinguished Teaching, which, since 1956, has recognized junior faculty with excellent teaching skills. It is preferably awarded to faculty who “have taught comparatively short periods” and, at an exceptional level, led students to reason. “The Zemper Lab’s research focuses on small intestinal colonic epithelial stem behavior,” the announcement said.
Maile Hutterer, an assistant professor of the history of art and architecture at the College of Design, received the Ersted Award for Specialized Pedagogy, which was established in 2016 and is awarded to junior faculty with “exceptional teaching abilities and expertise” in an area of teaching, according to the announcement. She teaches architectural history survey and specialized courses in medieval art and architecture. She mainly researches ecclesiastical buildings in medieval France, it said, and she has taught at the university since 2014.
Erik Ford is an instructor of business analytics at the Lundquist College of Business.He received the Herman Award for Outstanding Online Education, established in 2017 to honor faculty who have innovatively and creatively implemented online and hybrid class formats, the announcement said. “He has redesigned online course curriculum for introductory business students” to include new technologies, simulations and case studies, it said, and he has taught at the university since 2015.