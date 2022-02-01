At the University of Oregon, the demand for COVID-19 tests has grown in recent weeks, as over 1,500 members of the community have contracted the virus since returning for winter term.
As the highly transmissible Omicron variant prompts a spike in COVID-19 cases across the United States, testing centers are overwhelmed with patients and rapid test kits seem to be wiped from the shelves of many drug stores.
In Oregon alone, more than 40,000 people are taking tests on average each day. Roughly 25% of those tests are coming back positive as of Jan. 19.
However, despite an unparalleled amount of cases and mass shortages of coronavirus tests in other parts of the country, UO is making efforts to offer accessible testing amid what is the largest surge to date.
“MAP has expanded testing to meet increased demand from our campus community,” UO spokesperson Saul Hubbard said. He said UO made over 3,000 testing slots available to Lane County residents during the week.
UO announced plans to provide COVID-19 tests to members of the community and Lane County residents experiencing mild symptoms on Jan. 10. Originally, UO’s Monitoring and Testing Program only provided tests to asymptomatic individuals.
“The need for additional testing options in our community at this time is clear,” MAP Executive Director Brian Fox said in the announcement. “Throughout the pandemic, our program’s mission has been to expand access to free, highly accurate PCR testing to both UO students and employees and other Lane County residents. This expansion is another step towards that goal.”
In addition to MAP, students can access COVID-19 tests through University Health Services if they are experiencing symptoms and would benefit from a medical assessment. However, at-home test kits are no longer available.
Reflecting on the UO’s response to an influx of COVID-19 cases, first-year student Elliot Nopp said, “I feel like in terms of offering tests, they're doing pretty good.”
After break, Nopp went to get tested through MAP at McArthur Court. While he was unable to book an appointment due to slots being full, he said that he was able to sign up at the entrance and take a walk-in test. Nopp said he received his results the next morning.
“I feel like it's really accessible –– certainly more accessible than when I went home for winter break,” Nopp said. “I had no idea where to go for a test or how long it would take.”
Third-year student Sally Thompson, however, said that she recently attempted to take a test but turned around after encountering a long line.
“It was just kind of a test for peace of mind,” Thompson said, “so I felt like I didn't really need it, especially after seeing that line.”
Thompson said she feels optimistic about UO’s testing processes, especially after having smooth experience last term, but understands that members of the community are now trying to access tests in larger numbers.
Nopp said that he thinks it’s difficult to determine whether students will follow through with a test, especially if they are experiencing mild to no symptoms as a result of Omicron.
“I feel like it's really hard to say,” Nopp said. “When I look at the case tracking, I kind of expect that it's underreported of the actual case count just because there probably are many students who have COVID, but don't know they do.”
For those who are hesitant to get tested for the coronavirus, Thompson said that it is important and integral to being a member of the community.
“You're responsible for yourself,” she said, “and so by getting tested and making sure that you aren't COVID positive and passing it on to other people, you're making sure that you’re holding up your end.”