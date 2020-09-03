The University of Oregon hosted a virtual town hall for students and family Thursday to provide information on UO’s response to COVID-19. Students and family members submitted questions by email before and during the town hall.
The university will institute several safety protocols, including reduced density, enhanced cleaning and required mask-wearing, UO President Michael Schill said.
UO will test all students living on campus for COVID-19 before they move into their residence halls. They will receive their test results within 24 hours, according to Vice President for Student Services Roger Thompson. Students who test negative may move into their residence halls, while students who test positive for the coronavirus will isolate themselves in a separate residence hall dedicated to infected students.
Although UO does not have the ability to test all students living off-campus, they are encouraged to call the UO Health Center to determine “the best course of action” when they feel sick, Debra Beck, executive director of university health services, said.
Upon arrival, the university will provide students with a welcome kit containing two UO face masks, hand sanitizer, a brochure of resources and a thermometer, Kassy Fisher, associate vice president for campus services, said.
If a UO community member is not following health guidelines, people can report the individual through the Dean of Students website. Students who refuse to wear a mask or follow other safety guidelines may face “severe consequences,” Associate Vice President and Dean of Students Kris Winter said.
All restroom fixtures, like sink faucets and towel dispensers, are hands-free. UO has adjusted air handling systems to maximize the circulation of outside air into the buildings, Fisher said.
Approximately 15 to 20% of classes will have an in-person component, Provost Patrick Phillips said. UO will update its course catalog to include new remote or in-person classifications on Friday.
“Even as we shift to a predominantly remote experience, the cost of providing a University of Oregon education hasn’t changed, and neither has the value of a UO degree,” Schill said. “In fact, we end up with increased expenses, associated with providing the technological infrastructure for remote and online education, retrofitting our classrooms, producing online content, as well as investments that we’re making in testing, health care, risk reduction strategies and on-campus programs.”
Students will have access to both remote and in-person tutoring services, as well as one-on-one advising appointments, Assistant Vice Provost for Advising Kimberly Johnson said.
“We continue to work hard to preserve as many aspects of in-person experiences and interactions as possible, while at the same time, safeguarding your health,” Schill said. “We are not going to let COVID-19 take away from your experience of becoming a Duck.”