The University of Oregon’s Walton-Hamilton Transformation Project is replacing two of the most affordable residence halls on campus with DeNorval Unthank Jr. Hall this fall. The change brings both new venues and higher costs for students living in the dorms.
The university constructed Unthank Hall on what students called the Humpy Lumpy Lawn, the green space near Hamilton and Justice Bean Halls. The new dorms can house up to 700 students and offer a variety of dining options, as well as academic spaces and a new student welcoming center.
The Walton-Hamilton Renovation Project is unfolding in three phases. Phase one was the construction of Unthank Hall on Humpy Lumpy Lawn, according to UO Housing. The second phase is the demolition of Walton Hall and the construction of two new residence halls in its place. One of these new dorms will house 700 people and the other 400 people. The third phase of this project is the removal of Hamilton Hall and the construction of a new recreational green space.
If students request to live in Unthank Hall, they can expect to see a jump in room and board costs. The most affordable room in Unthank Hall — a triple room with a private bathroom and a standard meal plan — is nearly $14,500. A double room with a private bathroom is around $16,400 and a single with a private bath and a standard meal plan has a yearly rate of almost $19,700.
The University Housing Room and Meal Plan Cost page gives students and parents the ability to look at yearly rates for each hall. They can also factor in meal plan costs to see the overall package, with room prices set for the current academic year. With the yearly rate coming in at a little over $22,000, a large single room with a sink and a standard meal plan in Barnhart Hall is the most expensive place to live on campus. The cheapest room plan on campus — a triple with a sink in Carson Hall and a standard meal plan — costs around $13,000 per person for the year.
Caydance Hurst, an incoming freshman majoring in psychology, is excited to be attending UO this fall. “Considering the job market and how little entry-level jobs pay and how much tuition costs alone, it’s all very expensive,” Hurst said. “Most students, like myself, had to have massive amounts of financial help in order to even manage to go to UO.”
“Cost is definitely an issue,” UO housing director Michael Griffel said. “We worked really hard on the cost so that the price per bed per square foot is as modest as possible. Affordability for higher education is super important, in this building and in all of the components of it. We really designed this building with that in mind.”
From an energy and sustainability perspective, both Walton and Hamilton do not meet today's standards, Griffel said. The buildings are lacking in physical accessibility as well. Compared to the building standards of the 60’s, the old dorms are “different in the way in which people are living 50 or 60 years later,” he said.
One main difference in the new construction is more provisions for residents’ privacy. According to Griffel, Unthank hall offers private bathrooms, whereas Hamilton and Walton only offered community bathrooms.
“The size of the [Hamilton and Walton] rooms were a little bit modest in the bathroom styles,” Griffel said. “The bathroom style now is that we want students to have a private bathroom.” This means either a bathroom in the bedroom or a set of private bathrooms per floor. UO housing’s aim is to provide students with privacy and create gender inclusive spaces, Griffel said.
“We want to provide a really tremendous experience for students,” Griffel said. The initial cost of phase one is estimated to beat $87 million, with the money being borrowed from the university’s internal bank, according to Griffel. “That money is borrowed through bonds and is paid back through room and board fees,” he said. “This is how all residence halls and residential dining facilities are paid for.” According to Griffel, housing did not receive state dollars or tuition dollars for the project.
Another aspect of the building and community is the PNW Market, including multiple dining venues which are open to the public. Much of the food is locally sourced.
“The PNW Public Market is intended to feel really lively,” Griffel said.
Alec Palm, an incoming political science major, will be living on campus for the 2021-22 academic year. He is among the first group of students to call Unthank Hall home. “I think the live-on-campus requirement is important, as it creates a sense of community amongst first-year students,” Palm said. “It allows freshmen to fully emerge in the UO community and experience.”
UO requires all incoming first-year undergraduate students to live on campus unless they file for an exemption. The university grants exemptions on a case-by-case basis, according to UO housing.
“I think that, compared to other universities, UO has some work to do,” Palm said. “Especially with a live-on-campus requirement, the University of Oregon still has a long way to go when it comes to making the price of housing competitive and affordable.”