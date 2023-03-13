On Monday, the University of Oregon Board of Trustees unanimously voted John Karl Scholz as the university’s next president.

Scholz is currently serving as the University of Wisconsin-Madison provost. While at UW-Madison, he also served as the Dean of the College of Letters, a professor of economics and the director of UW-Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty.

His economics expertise is in household savings, low-wage labor markets, financial barriers to higher education and bankruptcy laws, according to an announcement by UO Board of Trustees Board Chair Ginevra Ralph.

Scholz was a senior staff economist at the Council of Economic Advisors from 1990 to 1991. He also served as deputy assistant secretary for tax analysis at the United States Treasury Department from 1997 to 1998, according to Ralph.

“Karl is deeply committed to the success of students, to the university’s research agenda and liberal arts roots and is focused on creating a societal impact in the future,” Ralph said.

Scholz will start as UO’s president on July 1, 2023.

Current Interim President Patrick Phillips will return to the UO faculty and continue to lead his biology lab since the Board is expected to select UO’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Moffitt as the interim president until July, according to Ralph.

At 11 a.m. on Monday, Scholz will be speaking at the Student Welcome Center as part of a welcoming event.