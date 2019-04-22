2019.3.9.emg.mfk.Climate Change Protest-1.jpg

Students stand together, holding up a sign demanding a climate recovery plan. Eugene youth lead a climate strike march on March 15, 2019, ending in a protest at the Federal Courthouse. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

Earth Week is a yearly event put on by environmental organizations on and around the University of Oregon campus. Because there are so many environmental issues to learn about and discuss, UO elongates the national “Earth Day” to a whole week. This year’s Earth Week is hosted by the EMU Student Sustainability Center and the student run, on-campus organization Climate Justice League; however, some of the events listed below are run by other local environmental groups.

Here is a list of these events for this year’s Earth Week:

Monday, April 22

Climate Street Fair

10:00 am – 3:00 pm

EMU Amphitheatre

Description: This event is hosted by Our Children’s Trust – an organization of youth and supporters suing the US government for its lack of action towards climate change mitigation. It will featuring tabling, workshops, art, giveaways, and a free lunch at 11:30 am.

Earth Day Tree Care Event

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Fergus Ave and Roosevelt Blvd

Description: Friends of Trees Eugene Metro works with volunteers to plant native plants in different areas. This event they will be planting young trees and weeding, mulching, staking and pruning the Roosevelt bike path.

Speaking for the River with James Hillegas-Elting

4:00 pm – 5:15 pm

EMU Crater Lake Room South

Description: James Hillegas-Elting is a historian, covering the efforts to clean up the Willamette river through the 1900s. This talk’s theme is based on his latest book.

Earth Day Environmental Justice Tree Walk

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Fergus Ave and Roosevelt Blvd

Description: Friends of Trees Eugene Metro and Beyond Toxics is teaming up to host a tree walk to talk with interested students and community members about wetland restoration projects, tree identification and ecological history of the area.

From Wolves to the Warming to Humanity: Facing the Environmental Crisis Through Science

7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

156 Straub Hall

Description: This event is hosted by Worthy Garden Club, Oregon Wild, UO Environmental & Natural Resources Law Center, Worthy Brewing and the UO Undergraduate Law Society. The main talk will be given by Dr. William Ripple of the Oregon State University College of Forestry. After the talk, Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio will speak about climate policy.

Tuesday, April 23

Free Store

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Coquille Room

Description: This is a SSC-hosted clothing swap where students can either drop off clothes or find something new.

Climate Justice League Art Show

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Crater Lake Room South

Feed the Flock: Produce Drop

3:00 pm – 5:00 pm

EMU Amphitheatre

Description: The SSC works with Food for Lane County to create a pop-up farmer’s market where everything is free to eligible students and their families. Eligible students are based on self-declaration.

Wednesday, April 24

Free Store

11:00 am -5:00 pm

Coquille Room

Description: This is a SSC-hosted clothing swap where students can either drop off clothes or find something new.

Climate Justice League Teach-In: Tim Ingalsbee on Forest Defense and Management

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

EMU Diamond Lake Room

Greeks Go Green on 15th

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

EMU O Lounge

Emerald Earth Event: “We the Animals”

7:30 pm

Bijou Art Theater

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

7:00 pm

McDonald Theatre

Description: This film screening is hosted by the UO Outdoor Program.

Thursday, April 25

Plastic Entanglements: Thomas Jackson Art Installation

All Day

EMU Front Desk

Climate Justice League Teach-Ins:

Kaylee Jenness on the Tribal Climate Change Project

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Members of the GTFF’s Environmental Justice Caucus

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Both in EMU Diamond Lake Room

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival

7:00 pm

McDonald Theatre

Description: This film screening is hosted by the UO Outdoor Program.

Abundant Land: Soil, Seeds and Sovereignty

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Bijou Art Theater

Description: This film showing is hosted by Eugene Environmental Film Festival and Beyond Toxics.

Friday, April 26

Emergent Behavior: Thomas Jackson Art Installation

All Day

EMU Front Desk

Arbor Day Planting

9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Meet at Lively Park

Climate Justice League Tie-Dye

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Straub Lawn

Climate Strike

2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

US Federal District Court (408 E 8th Ave)

Description: Every Friday since March 15th, students across the globe have left school early and stood in front of their local courthouse to urge their government to expand their current climate policies. Eugene’s strike is organized by Strike 4 Climate Eugene.

Saturday, April 27

Intro to Dry Farming Organic Vegetables

11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Down to Earth Home, Garden & Gift

Description: OSU Small Farms Program cohosts this dry farming basics class with Down to Erath Home, Garden & Gift.

Grove Garden Work Party

12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

1801 Moss Street

Earth Day of Service

9:00 am – 2:30 pm

Holden Center

Student Orgs:

There are many student-based environmental organizations on campus to check out throughout the week to. Many of them will be tabling throughout the week. Here’s a list of organizations:

Cascadia Action Network

Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Living

Climate Justice League

Coalition Against Environmental Racism

Eco Reps

Ecological Design Service

Envision Magazine

Greeks Go Green

Net Impact

Ocean Everblue

Oregon Student Public Interest Research Group (OSPIRG)

Outdoor Program

Radical Organizing and Activism Resource (ROAR) Center

Student Sustainability Network

Urban Farm

Zero Waste

Graduate Level:

Green Business Initiative Student Association

GTFF’s Environmental Justice Caucus

Journal of Environmental Law and Litigation

Land, Air, Water

