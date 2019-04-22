Earth Week is a yearly event put on by environmental organizations on and around the University of Oregon campus. Because there are so many environmental issues to learn about and discuss, UO elongates the national “Earth Day” to a whole week. This year’s Earth Week is hosted by the EMU Student Sustainability Center and the student run, on-campus organization Climate Justice League; however, some of the events listed below are run by other local environmental groups.
Here is a list of these events for this year’s Earth Week:
Monday, April 22
Climate Street Fair
10:00 am – 3:00 pm
EMU Amphitheatre
Description: This event is hosted by Our Children’s Trust – an organization of youth and supporters suing the US government for its lack of action towards climate change mitigation. It will featuring tabling, workshops, art, giveaways, and a free lunch at 11:30 am.
Earth Day Tree Care Event
2:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Fergus Ave and Roosevelt Blvd
Description: Friends of Trees Eugene Metro works with volunteers to plant native plants in different areas. This event they will be planting young trees and weeding, mulching, staking and pruning the Roosevelt bike path.
Speaking for the River with James Hillegas-Elting
4:00 pm – 5:15 pm
EMU Crater Lake Room South
Description: James Hillegas-Elting is a historian, covering the efforts to clean up the Willamette river through the 1900s. This talk’s theme is based on his latest book.
Earth Day Environmental Justice Tree Walk
4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Fergus Ave and Roosevelt Blvd
Description: Friends of Trees Eugene Metro and Beyond Toxics is teaming up to host a tree walk to talk with interested students and community members about wetland restoration projects, tree identification and ecological history of the area.
From Wolves to the Warming to Humanity: Facing the Environmental Crisis Through Science
7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
156 Straub Hall
Description: This event is hosted by Worthy Garden Club, Oregon Wild, UO Environmental & Natural Resources Law Center, Worthy Brewing and the UO Undergraduate Law Society. The main talk will be given by Dr. William Ripple of the Oregon State University College of Forestry. After the talk, Oregon Congressman Peter DeFazio will speak about climate policy.
Tuesday, April 23
Free Store
11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Coquille Room
Description: This is a SSC-hosted clothing swap where students can either drop off clothes or find something new.
Climate Justice League Art Show
11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Crater Lake Room South
Feed the Flock: Produce Drop
3:00 pm – 5:00 pm
EMU Amphitheatre
Description: The SSC works with Food for Lane County to create a pop-up farmer’s market where everything is free to eligible students and their families. Eligible students are based on self-declaration.
Wednesday, April 24
Free Store
11:00 am -5:00 pm
Coquille Room
Description: This is a SSC-hosted clothing swap where students can either drop off clothes or find something new.
Climate Justice League Teach-In: Tim Ingalsbee on Forest Defense and Management
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
EMU Diamond Lake Room
Greeks Go Green on 15th
5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
EMU O Lounge
Emerald Earth Event: “We the Animals”
7:30 pm
Bijou Art Theater
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
7:00 pm
McDonald Theatre
Description: This film screening is hosted by the UO Outdoor Program.
Thursday, April 25
Plastic Entanglements: Thomas Jackson Art Installation
All Day
EMU Front Desk
Climate Justice League Teach-Ins:
Kaylee Jenness on the Tribal Climate Change Project
3:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Members of the GTFF’s Environmental Justice Caucus
4:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Both in EMU Diamond Lake Room
Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival
7:00 pm
McDonald Theatre
Description: This film screening is hosted by the UO Outdoor Program.
Abundant Land: Soil, Seeds and Sovereignty
7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Bijou Art Theater
Description: This film showing is hosted by Eugene Environmental Film Festival and Beyond Toxics.
Friday, April 26
Emergent Behavior: Thomas Jackson Art Installation
All Day
EMU Front Desk
Arbor Day Planting
9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Meet at Lively Park
Climate Justice League Tie-Dye
11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Straub Lawn
Climate Strike
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm
US Federal District Court (408 E 8th Ave)
Description: Every Friday since March 15th, students across the globe have left school early and stood in front of their local courthouse to urge their government to expand their current climate policies. Eugene’s strike is organized by Strike 4 Climate Eugene.
Saturday, April 27
Intro to Dry Farming Organic Vegetables
11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Down to Earth Home, Garden & Gift
Description: OSU Small Farms Program cohosts this dry farming basics class with Down to Erath Home, Garden & Gift.
Grove Garden Work Party
12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
1801 Moss Street
Earth Day of Service
9:00 am – 2:30 pm
Holden Center
Student Orgs:
There are many student-based environmental organizations on campus to check out throughout the week to. Many of them will be tabling throughout the week. Here’s a list of organizations:
Cascadia Action Network
Center for the Advancement of Sustainable Living
Climate Justice League
Coalition Against Environmental Racism
Eco Reps
Ecological Design Service
Envision Magazine
Greeks Go Green
Net Impact
Ocean Everblue
Oregon Student Public Interest Research Group (OSPIRG)
Outdoor Program
Radical Organizing and Activism Resource (ROAR) Center
Student Sustainability Network
Urban Farm
Zero Waste
Graduate Level:
Green Business Initiative Student Association
GTFF’s Environmental Justice Caucus
Journal of Environmental Law and Litigation
Land, Air, Water