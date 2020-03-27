Oregon Gov. Kate Brown clarified Friday that people experiencing homelessness are not subject to enforcement under the “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order that Brown issued Monday.
Brown said that social service agencies providing for basic needs to those who are unable to meet those same needs should remain open, and that shelter providers should encourage residents to limit unnecessary travel and practice social distancing guidelines, according to a press release from her office.
It also stated that unhoused people will not be subject to the enforcement of the stay-at-home order due to the fact that they are in public and unable to stay at home.
The Eugene Police Department said in a statement that they are not shutting down camps and clarifying how the department is attempting to “control the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and hygiene, while providing critical services to people who are homeless.”
EPD also stated that individuals living in camps will be accommodated as long as it can be done safely in a way that does not outweigh the need for the individuals to stay in that place.
In addition, staff may recommend relocation to a designated shelter site, and city staff will continue to clean up illegal dumpsites and abandoned camps as staffing resources and safety equipment allow.
Lane County set up two respite sites for unhoused people to sleep, eat and shower on Thursday. One is in Eugene, at the Lane County Fairgrounds, and the other is in Springfield’s Memorial Building.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.