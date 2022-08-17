Whether a protected image or a reputable framework, Greek life has struck controversy on campuses around the nation due to its ethical impacts on the campus community. Greek life, a collection of social and philanthropic collegiate organizations known as fraternities and sororities, are an integral part of the college experience. At the University of Oregon, Greek life’s impact spreads not only through the Greek community, but throughout the campus as well.

At UO, there are 33 Greek life organizations, and 15% of the undergraduate population are involved, according to the UO Alumni Network. Dating back to the 1800s, students have sought out a role in Greek life in hopes of gaining networking, leadership experience, philanthropic opportunities, and of course, lifelong friendships. Although these are the prime values of Greek life, the stereotypes and developed perceptions of them have begun to overshadow those values. With movies such as Animal House and a Time article saying 73% of fraternity and sorority members experience hazing, people tend to focus on the party culture of the system. Here at UO, members of greek life have collaboratively recognized these notions and work to bring light to the upstanding work done in the community.

Grace Gibbs, former president of Gamma Phi Beta sorority at UO and senior political science major, talked about the backbone of the chapter and how they work to counter these worries people have with Greek life. Gibbs said what often goes unrecognized is the many affairs that occur behind the scenes.

“There are so many aspects of leadership that members don’t think about- from the budget, to planning events/recruitment, to communication with International Headquarters and UO Panhellenic Council,” Gibbs said. She talked about her experience going from a member to the president and how dynamic the system is. Apps like Tiktok highlight the recruitment process at colleges more historically known for Greek life such as the University of Alabama, where other stereotypes such as social status and finances come into play.

“Looking at Bama Rush on Tiktok has also clarified to me that certain factors such as social status are still valued at some chapters…chapters on UO campus have made efforts to make recruitment more opening and welcoming to anyone.” Gibbs said. She talked about how chapters on campus have made changes to their recruitment process to be more inclusive such as disregarding legacy status and having more payment options, but said progress is a continuous process and there is always more to be done.

Claire Somerset, sophomore and education major at UO, said her recruitment experience “was really overwhelming with school starting and so many to people talk to.” but then touched on the process of doing Continuous Open Bidding. COB is an option in the Winter and Spring quarters for people who might not have gotten the chance to go through formal recruitment in the Fall or were concerned about it being the right place for them.

“With COB, there's more time to talk to people and open up. It’s more of an intimate connection between the chapter and the potential new members,” Somerset said. “I thought it’d be more stereotypical and after being in it, I learned it’s more about philanthropy and supporting their causes. It’s women supporting women.” The notion that people have about Greek life stems from one popularized system, but at UO there are options for everyone to make it as inclusive as possible according to Somerset.

On campus, sororities and fraternities have made efforts to leave a sustainable footprint and ensure that there is value in their actions. Greeks Go Green is an environmental conservation organization on campus run entirely by Greek life members. The club hosts events to raise money and awareness for different local causes through hosting vendors and even house bands associated with fraternities on campus.

Kennedy Mann, a recent alum and social media head for GGG, said fraternity and sorority members work to change the perceptions people have of Greek life through contributions made in philanthropic clubs like GGG.

“When we (Greek life members) get involved in different organizations, that starts to change the perspective that others hold. We get involved with things like GGG because we want to broaden our horizons and change the narrative of those stereotypes that are attached to us.” Mann said. She said that Greek life gives people a support group and a chance for people to open up their perspectives through philanthropy events.

“Greek life provides a type of megaphone for the campus community because it offers a way to understand what is going on and what campus has to offer.” Mann said.

Despite progress still needing to be made, Greek life at UO is changing the narrative of how fraternities and sororities impact the community around them. Through creating a sustainable future environmentally and socially through inclusivity and activism, members are crafting honorable organizations that anticipate a good future.