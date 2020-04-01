Lane County Public Health was notified Wednesday afternoon of two additional cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positive tests in Lane County to 20.
One of the new cases is a male in his 20s from Eugene-Springfield who was hospitalized and has since returned home, according to the press release from Lane County Government. The second is a female in her 50s from outside Eugene-Springfield who was also hospitalized and is now at home, according to the press release.
Lane County Public Health announced it will be in contact with individuals who came in contact with these community members “so they can work with their health care providers on next steps.”
According to the press release, “communicable disease investigations are currently happening” and “if a public contact exposure point is identified, that information will be shared with the public.”
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.