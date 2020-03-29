Two more residents of Lane County tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the Lane County Government.
Lane County Public Health was reportedly notified of the two positive test results Sunday morning, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 tests in Lane County to 11.
The two patients are in their 40s, members from the same household and are medically stable at their residence, the release states.
LCPH is contacting anyone who was exposed to the patients so “they can work with their health care providers on next steps,” according to the release.
“Additional information will be shared at tomorrow’s press briefing, if available,” the release states.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a developing story. Follow the Emerald’s website for the latest coverage.