U.S. President Donald Trump approved a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Oregon’s ongoing wildfires at the request of Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday afternoon.
Brown requested the major disaster declaration Monday after the White House approved a federal emergency declaration on Sept. 10.
The Sept. 10 federal emergency declaration authorized the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate suffering and hardship on local communities, according to a White House release.
The new disaster declaration will provide additional federal funding to Oregon and provide resources to help Oregon’s communities rebuild, Oregon Representative Peter DeFazio tweeted on Tuesday.
The declaration will also help provide support like damage assessment teams, search and rescue, debris management, shelter and medical assistance, Brown tweeted on Tuesday.
“Oregon is resilient, but to fight fires on this scale, we need all the help we can get,” Brown said in the tweet.
In Monday’s request to Trump, Brown said the devastating wildfires across Oregon were further overwhelming a fragile economy.
“I believe that the magnitude of this disaster,” Brown wrote in the letter, “especially when viewed in the light of the impacts that the COVID-19 event has had on the state economy, and state and local budgets warrants this level of assistance.”
Up to 500,000 Oregonians were under evacuation notice during the height of fire activity, Brown wrote, and about 40,000 were actually evacuated out of dangerous areas.
The Holiday Farm Fire, affecting Linn and Lane counties east of Eugene, has damaged and destroyed an estimated 1,018 residences, according to the letter. As of Sept. 15, the wildfire covered 166,503 acres and was just 6% contained.