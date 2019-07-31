Track and field fans got their first chance to buy tickets for the 2020 Olympic track and field trials and see the national unveiling of the reconstructed Hayward Field last Thursday.
All-session packages, for the full eight days of track events, were released for 4,000 seats Thursday morning, with ticket package prices ranging from $440 to $795, along with a total of $105 in additional fees, according to TrackTown USA’s FAQ page. The fees are not put towards the event's operating budget. Different packages at lower prices will be available in 2020.
Andy Vobora of Travel Lane County said at a press conference Thursday that his analysis indicates $37 million in economic activity due to the trials, but where that money would go was not addressed.
“This will be the fourth consecutive time our community has hosted the U.S. Olympic Trials and we couldn’t be more excited,” Michael Reilly, CEO of TrackTown USA, said. “One benefit of those experiences is that there is an extensive network of relationships that has been established between all the organizations and agencies involved. This network ensures everything works as smoothly as possible so that attendees can focus on enjoying the event.”
The entire event will cost $10 million to put on, said Reilly. Two-thirds of this cost will come from ticket sales and the rest from public subsidies.
Springfield has committed $400,000 to the event, according to KEZI. Eugene and Lane County are still undecided on city funding. Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis said at the press conference, “We haven’t received a request from TrackTown. We’re open to that conversation.” She said she doesn’t know when the conversation will be had.
Reilly said tickets are already selling at a record pace — 4,000 available seats were expanded to 4,500 within minutes after going on sale. The entire stadium has a capacity of 12,500 permanent seats but has the ability to expand to 25,000 seats, according to the Hayward Field web page.
“People come in from all over the world,” Vinis said. “They’re paying to stay at our hotels, they’re eating at our restaurants, they’re renting cars, they’re flying in airplanes and using our airports.”
The influx of people is not causing major traffic concerns for city officials.
Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft became available to people in Eugene in 2018, which Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg said she hopes will help ease transport for spectators.
Vinis said the goal is to encourage people to park in other locations and either walk or use bicycles to commute to the stadium. “We’re hoping that people will find other ways to get to the stadium,” she said.
“More specific transportation information will be available closer to the event,” Reilly said, “but, as always, we will encourage people to pre-plan their travel routes, utilize public transportation and allow for plenty of travel time.”
Reilly said the network of people involved with putting on the event is, “trying to build a theatre for Track and Field. The United States athletes are the best performers in the world, and we’re trying to figure out how do we create the best environment for them to shine as performers.”