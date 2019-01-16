Third-annual Womxn’s March is coming to Eugene

The Womxn’s March is coming back to Eugene.
The third-annual march will start at 10 a.m.Saturday at the Wayne Lyman Morse United States Courthouse and will last until 1 p.m.
The organizers of this year’s march replaced the ‘e’ in women with an ‘x’ in conjunction with a feminist trend that aims to challenge the fact that the word ‘women’ is derived from ‘men,’ Chair of the Democratic Party of Lane County Chris Wig said.
The ‘x’ also represents LGBTQ and non-gender-binary people to be included in this march.
The Facebook event page states “We're going to celebrate womxnhood by coming together to share our diverse experiences, educate one another on the realities different women face and bring forth intersectionality as we move ahead in our community.”
This year, the march was organized by the National Organization for Women Willamette Valley Chapter and the Democratic Party of Lane County. Each year the Eugene march has been organized by different organizations.
