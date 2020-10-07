The Erb Memorial Union (EMU), the center for student activities, is empty during the summer. The EMU lawn is often populated by students during the school year. The University of Oregon’s campus operations have new regulations due to the circumstances of COVID-19. By August 26th, if the University believes that they do not have the ability to manage COVID-19, they will seek out more limited options for students, faculty and staff. (Kevin Wang/Daily Emerald)