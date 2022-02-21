The Duck Store, an independent and non-profit store that sells student supplies and University of Oregon apparel, finalized plans for a mixed-use development on East 13th Avenue, according to a Feb. 1 press release.
The development will demolish property owned by The Duck Store to the west of its East 13th and Kincaid location, including Toxic Wings X-Press, Bobahead, Caspian Mediterranean Cafe, the former location of Dudley’s Kampus Barber, Oregon Colors clothing boutique and Simply Mac.
The Duck Store will remain open throughout the construction, according to the press release. Construction is expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023.
Arlyn Schaufler, CEO of The Duck Store, said the ground floor of the development will include retail stores and restaurants, with four stories of student housing sitting above them. Schaufler said the development is intended to be a retail gateway to the university.
“I think that area has kind of been stunted with only one story,” Aidan Potts, UO senior and president of The Duck Store student board of directors, said. “I think The Duck Store felt that it was time to sort of change and build a larger structure there to accompany the growth in the student body and the growth of that area.”
UO’s largest freshman class in the university’s history will be sophomores next year, and most will need to find off-campus housing.
Plans for the development began about five years ago when The Duck Store student board of directors decided it wanted to do something with store property to benefit students, Schaufler said. About three years ago, The Duck Store partnered with development firm deChase Miksis to explore development options.
Schaufler said the displaced businesses have known that the area would be demolished for a while because their buildings are in a state of disrepair. Built over 100 years ago, the buildings have plumbing issues and rotting pipes, Schaufler said.
The Duck Store is working with the management of Caspian Mediterranean Cafe to relocate the restaurant, and there may be opportunities for existing tenants to return after the development is completed, Schaufler said.
Nick Peterson, who has worked at Caspian Mediterranean Cafe for 10 years, said rumors about the development spread about a year ago, and the restaurant has been preparing for it. He said moving is bittersweet.
“It’s that — it sounds cliche, but — that mom and pop little family joint, and everyone has become family,” he said. “So, it’s going to be crazy.”
Nafisah Timmons, a Lane Community College student and former UO student, said she frequents the restaurants on East 13th Avenue. She said she questions how expensive the student housing from The Duck Store development will be since it is so close to campus.
Specific rental rates have not been finalized for the student housing, but deChase Mikis is conducting an in-depth study and tailoring the project to best fit the needs of students, an FAQ about The Duck Store development said.
Timmons said she is also concerned over the number of housing developments near that area and worries about the local community being kicked out.
The 7-11 on East 13th Avenue and Glenwood Restaurant will be demolished for a 12-story apartment complex in a separate development project from The Duck Store’s.
“It's just so many apartments, but what is going to be taken away for so many apartments?” Timmons said.
More details about the timeline for The Duck Store development will be released in the coming months, according to the press release.