When many American students learn about Thanksgiving, they learn the story of the Pilgrims. The book "The First Thanksgiving" tells of the Pilgrims’ 1620 flight from religious persecution in England. According to the book, they sailed to what would become the North Eastern U.S. There, they met a friendly Native American named Samoset who learned English from sea captains or traders. The people of Samoset’s tribe taught the Pilgrims to hunt and farm the area, then the two groups signed a treaty and the Pilgrims showed their gratitude to the Native Americans by hosting the first Thanksgiving. But the truth is more complicated.
Tisquantum, the Wampanoag man who the Pilgrims first met, learned English after being sold into slavery, according to the Smithsonian. He escaped back to his tribe and used his knowledge of English to establish trade with the Pilgrims. Though the first Thanksgiving was a time of peace among the Wampanoag and the Pilgrims, the treaty the two groups signed was broken 55 years later with the outset of King Philip’s War, according to the New England Historical Society.
The University of Oregon’s Native American Student Union and the Duck Nest Wellness Center seek to reconcile these two stories. To that end, the groups will pair up this year to host Thanks But No Thanks-giving: Decolonizing and American Holiday. The hour-long workshop will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Crater Lake South room of the EMU.
This will be the second annual Thanks but No Thanks-giving at UO. According to co-host Dakota MacColl, who is Plains Cree/Métis, the idea for the event came from Bryan Rojas-Araúz, the wellness workshops host at the Duck Nest. MacColl says Rojas-Araúz approached her in the hopes of elevating the voices of those who aren't heard around Thanksgiving. The incorporation of the phrase Thanks but No Thanks came from a conversation among members of NASU.
The event will feature a video of modern day Wampanoag people speaking about what life was like prior to European colonization and what Thanksgiving means to them now. Afterward, the hosts will facilitate a discussion among attendees.
MacColl wants to be clear about the event’s purpose. “We don’t want people to people to not be thankful. We don’t want people to avoid celebrating. It’s more of, ‘How can we introduce a narrative around this holiday that is often left out?’” she said.